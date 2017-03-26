Too much transparency? Montgomery balks at publishing residents' email addresses.
It was a signature achievement for Montgomery County Council member Hans Riemer: passage of the 2012 Open Government bill, which requires all county departments to make public records more available and accessible through a central Web portal. "You have a right to know what your government is doing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|30 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|9
|school superintendent jack smith
|4 hr
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|16 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|21 hr
|The Mule
|9
|Turn the Rapist loose-------
|Sat
|Joyous Carnac
|4
|Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ...
|Sat
|Mark A Foley
|40
|Undocumented Immigrant Accused of Raping Classmate
|Mar 24
|Hillary got thumped
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC