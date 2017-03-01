Soldier-turned-robotics-CEO brings Silicon Valley approach to defense market
Shahar Abuhazira, chief executive of Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Roboteam, oversees the building of specialized military robots. "I knew after being in combat situations that I wanted to do things that will help protect and train soldiers and make it safer for them," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
