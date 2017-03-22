'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School Where Illegal Alien Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl
Parents and residents of a school district where a 14-year-old girl was reportedly raped by at least one illegal immigrant expressed outrage at the district's lack of action. Members of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland shared their views with media outlets after a meeting with county school administrators and police Tuesday night.
#1 Thursday
safety for US citizens deportations for illegal aliens. time i.c.e. and bp goes to these protests and check these folks out. they draw attention make demands time to answer the call by making them answer to the law.
#2 Thursday
This is so sad. American s have to beg politician s to do their jobs its really pathetic they rather protect illegal immigrants over their citizens.
#3 Thursday
thats how you find elected globalist, they are forcing their will on the citizens instead of the other way around and as we can see citizens do not matter,reason for trump it seems.
there is even one in office who said in front of all his only loyalty is to the immigrant community,meaning illegal aliens.
United States
#4 Thursday
Time to evict all illegals permanently with zero chance of becoming US Citizens
#5 Thursday
If elected officials are so pro illegal immigrants then lets settle them in their neighborhoods. Let them children and grandchildren be of the front lines of the issue. Put your families safety on a level plain with the rest of us.
#6 Thursday
good idea yet will never happen. even when illnesses and diseases like tb our kids get exposed by illegal aliens yet not those who push this on us,they nor their kids will ever be near it,like those on the supreme court that said schools have to allow illegals in.
“Voters elect Big Bird”
#7 Thursday
Argument ender: If 150-200 or MORE irate FATHERS/MEN go to the arraignment of the KNOWN rapist illegal aliens and forcibly remove them from the custody of the LENIENT court authorities escorting them and DRAG them into the MIDDLE of town and HANG them from light poles,filming all the time to put on UTUBE,as their kicking bodies struggled for air and finally went limp...... You can bet your azz THIS example will get MORE attention than CNN/ABC/CBS/NBC/MSNBC EVER gave the rape of a 14 year old girl by these Central American animals.
Place GUARDS around the swinging bodies and keep ANY gov't representitive from removing them foe at least 3 days. Allow ALL the libhole media outlets do ALL the filming/reporting about this they wish. Just make damn sure WHY this was done.
Apparently if you want protection from illegals DON'T look for it from your local libhole elected idiots...( The LESSON: Vote SMARTER.......) If you want JUSTICE,talk to your neighbors.
#8 Thursday
come on you know the libs would never say why it was done,they are the reason alot of illegal aliens are protected,not many see just how bad the problem is.
