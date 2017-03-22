There are on the The Daily Caller story from Wednesday Mar 22, titled 'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School Where Illegal Alien Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

Parents and residents of a school district where a 14-year-old girl was reportedly raped by at least one illegal immigrant expressed outrage at the district's lack of action. Members of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland shared their views with media outlets after a meeting with county school administrators and police Tuesday night.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.