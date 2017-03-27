Presenting Environmental Documentaries

Presenting Environmental Documentaries

Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

As part of Earth Month, the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection will partner with the Environmental Film Festival in the Nation's Capital to bring free screenings of the latest environmental documentaries to both the BlackRock Center for the Arts and the Montgomery County GreenFest. "Hometown Habitat - Stories of Bringing Nature Home" will be presented at BlackRock Center for the Arts on April 9, 4 p.m. "Hometown Habitat" is an educational documentary focused on showing how and why native plants are critical to the survival and vitality of local ecosystems.

