Panacea's Cancer Vaccine Delivered Direct to Dermis

Early in 2017, Gaithersburg, MD-based Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that its first patient was enrolled and dosed in an open-label, parallel-designed, multi-center Phase I clinical trial to assess safety and immunogenicity of PAN-301-1 for the treatment of persistent prostate cancer. The clinical trial vaccine is delivered through intradermal injection using 3M Drug Delivery Systems ' hollow microstructured transdermal system .

