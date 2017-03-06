Panacea's Cancer Vaccine Delivered Direct to Dermis
Early in 2017, Gaithersburg, MD-based Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that its first patient was enrolled and dosed in an open-label, parallel-designed, multi-center Phase I clinical trial to assess safety and immunogenicity of PAN-301-1 for the treatment of persistent prostate cancer. The clinical trial vaccine is delivered through intradermal injection using 3M Drug Delivery Systems ' hollow microstructured transdermal system .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Packaging World.
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15)
|22 hr
|blovell2006
|29
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb 10
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb 6
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Tim the Bagger
|21
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC