Open bottle of vodka, gun found in SUV after traffic stop: police
Robert Charles Krushinski, 55, of Lancaster, and Edward Robert Inshetski, 56, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, were charged after in encounter with police Friday. Officers were clearing a disturbance call on the 400 block of West Orange Street when a black GMC Yukon driven by Krushinski stopped near the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|12 hr
|Larry
|1
|Have you had poor service from MTM Management ? (Jan '09)
|Mar 15
|636breezy
|18
|Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year...
|Mar 9
|ReStore
|1
|Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15)
|Mar 6
|blovell2006
|29
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Phart Hunt
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC