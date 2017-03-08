new ICE: 6 charged in gang-related area killings face deportation

new ICE: 6 charged in gang-related ar...

Sunday Mar 5

Federal immigration officials have cast a watchful eye on Northern Virginia's recent string of suspected MS-13 gang killings. Federal authorities have identified for possible deportation five men and a woman who have been charged in connection with two recent deaths in Fairfax and Prince William Counties.

