National retailers step up the pace of store closures

Retailers are disappearing from shopping centers in Maryland and throughout the United States at a pace not seen in years as familiar brands go out of business or attempt to stay alive by closing some stores. Online shopping has changed how people buy things, and retailers that fall between discount and luxury are struggling the most.

