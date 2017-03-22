Men Used Social Media To Lure, Kill V...

Men Used Social Media To Lure, Kill Victim, Prosecutors Say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

A federal grand jury has indicted three men and accused them of using Facebook to lure a man from New Jersey to Maryland to kill him. The homicide occurred five months ago, and police said the suspects buried the victim's body in a shallow grave in Gaithersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School ... 1 hr tomin cali 8
News Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ... 3 hr Trooff 19
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... 8 hr Parents 7
News No Mention of Illegal Aliens: Montgomery County... Wed Edmund Burke 3
Poll Have you had poor service from MTM Management ? (Jan '09) Mar 15 636breezy 18
Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year... Mar 9 ReStore 1
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Mar 6 blovell2006 29
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,057 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC