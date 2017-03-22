Men Used Social Media To Lure, Kill Victim, Prosecutors Say
A federal grand jury has indicted three men and accused them of using Facebook to lure a man from New Jersey to Maryland to kill him. The homicide occurred five months ago, and police said the suspects buried the victim's body in a shallow grave in Gaithersburg.
