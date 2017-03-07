Md. man charged with impersonating IC...

Md. man charged with impersonating ICE agent

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Montgomery County Police said Itai Ozderman , of Gaithersburg, was involved in offenses related to impersonating a police officer in Maryland. According to multiple sources, he faces pending federal charges as well.

