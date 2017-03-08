Bill may ban foam to-go food containe...

Bill may ban foam to-go food containers in Maryland

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

All expanded polystyrene products used for packaging food products, including foam carriers, could be banned from all Maryland food businesses if pending legislation is passed in the General Assembly this session. The legislation, sponsored in the House by Delegate Brooke Lierman , D-Baltimore, will prohibit a person or business from selling or providing food in an expanded polystyrene food service product beginning Jan. 1, according to a Department of Legislative Services fiscal analysis.

