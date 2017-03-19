As opioid crisis intensifies, one Md. school system looks at a 'recovery' school
As communities nationwide are struggling with the unprecidented opioid pain pill and heroin addiction epidemic, one Maryland school system is examining the idea of creating a recovery school for those who have struggled with substance abuse and are trying to live free of drugs and alcohol. Kevin Burnes thinks his school saved his life.
