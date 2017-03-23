'A hole in our hearts': A 15-year-old girl lost to MS-13 is laid to rest
Maria Reyes holds a dress her 15-year-old daughter Damaris was going to wear for a quinceaA era celebration on Jan. 28. She went missing Dec. 10 and her body was discovered Feb. 11. Friends and relatives gathered at a church in Gaithersburg, Md., on Thursday morning to bury Damaris, who police believe was killed by members of MS-13 in January. The 15-year-old's body was found Feb. 11 near an industrial park in Springfield, Va.
