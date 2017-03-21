A 'Digital Alchemist' Unravels the My...

A 'Digital Alchemist' Unravels the Mysteries of Complexity

Sunday Mar 19

Sharon Glotzer has made a number of career-shifting discoveries, each one the kind "that completely changes the way you look at the world," she said, "and causes you to say, 'Wow, I need to follow this.' " A theoretical soft condensed matter physicist by training who now heads a thriving 33-person research group spanning three departments at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Glotzer uses computer simulations to study emergence-the phenomenon whereby simple objects give rise to surprising collective behaviors.

