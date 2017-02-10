Tony Conte Psyched About Developing a...

Tony Conte Psyched About Developing a Green Thumb

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Eater

Tony Conte, the hospitality vet who left Oval Room in early 2015 and launched self-styled Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana a few months later, has gone by many names throughout his culinary career. But it's taken until now, having opened his first solo restaurant just two miles from his home in Gaithersburg, Md., for Conte to fully get back to his roots - both figuratively and literally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested Feb 10 joe 1
News Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08) Feb 6 Gym Phart 105
News ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08) Feb 5 Phart Hunt 6
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 19 Musikologist 15
News Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10) Jan '17 Tim the Bagger 25
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan '17 wlove2368 1
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC