StepStone Hospitality Adds Hilton in Maryland
StepStone Hospitality has added the 301-key Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg, MD, bringing its third-party management portfolio to 17 hotels. StepStone will oversee upgrades to the hotel, which will include new fitness equipment, guestroom carpeting, lobby and lounge furniture and digital-key installation in all guestrooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb 10
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb 6
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Tim the Bagger
|21
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC