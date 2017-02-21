StepStone Hospitality Adds Hilton in Maryland

StepStone Hospitality has added the 301-key Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg, MD, bringing its third-party management portfolio to 17 hotels. StepStone will oversee upgrades to the hotel, which will include new fitness equipment, guestroom carpeting, lobby and lounge furniture and digital-key installation in all guestrooms.

