Soldier-turned-robotics-CEO has a special understanding of his product's need
He had the dicey assignment of crawling into tunnels to find terrorists as an infantry officer with the Israeli Defense Forces. Those missions prepared Abuhazira, 36, for his work as the chief executive of a Gaithersburg, Maryland, company called Roboteam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb 10
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb 6
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Tim the Bagger
|21
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC