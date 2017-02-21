Police officer honored for heroism af...

Police officer honored for heroism after apartment explosion

In this Feb. 22, 2017 photo provided by Montgomery County Police, Officer Jeff Hughes, right, poses for a photo with the Medal of Valor award with Chief Tom Manger in Gaithersburg, Md. Hughes, who was the first to respond to a gas explosion and fire that killed seven people last year has received his department's highest honor.

