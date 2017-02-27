News Spectrum
More than 700 attendees from 35 countries, 43 states, and Puerto Rico traveled to the 2017 Global Specialty Lens Symposium , presented by Contact Lens Spectrum , which took place from Jan. 26 to 29 at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. This year's meeting also featured the largest sold-out exhibit hall in GSLS history, with live demonstrations of GP lens fabrication by Contact Lens Manufacturers Association member companies in the exhibit hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contact Lens Spectrum.

Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb 10
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb 6
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Tim the Bagger
|21
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
