News Spectrum

More than 700 attendees from 35 countries, 43 states, and Puerto Rico traveled to the 2017 Global Specialty Lens Symposium , presented by Contact Lens Spectrum , which took place from Jan. 26 to 29 at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. This year's meeting also featured the largest sold-out exhibit hall in GSLS history, with live demonstrations of GP lens fabrication by Contact Lens Manufacturers Association member companies in the exhibit hall.

