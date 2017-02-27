new Md. woman missing, is related to teen killed after suspected gang kidnapping
A Maryland woman reported missing Saturday after leaving her job at a Gaithersburg Chinese restaurant is related to a teen who disappeared and was later killed in a suspected gang-related attack. Angelica Ivania Barahona-Rivas, 18, of Gaithersburg, is the cousin of 15-year-old Damaris Alexandra Reyes, who was missing for nearly two months before police discovered her body in a Springfield, Virginia, industrial park earlier this month, police told WTOP.
