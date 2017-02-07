Melania Trump Settles Lawsuit With Maryland Blogger
First Lady Melania Trump has settled the lawsuit she filed last year against a Maryland blogger who published, and later deleted, a post about rumors that Trump had worked as an escort during her modeling career. The blogger, Webster G. Tarpley , had been named as a co-defendant with the British tabloid Daily Mail -which also reported the rumors-in a $150 million defamation suit Trump filed in Montgomery County.
