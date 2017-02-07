Melania Trump Settles Lawsuit With Ma...

Melania Trump Settles Lawsuit With Maryland Blogger

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Washingtonian.com

First Lady Melania Trump has settled the lawsuit she filed last year against a Maryland blogger who published, and later deleted, a post about rumors that Trump had worked as an escort during her modeling career. The blogger, Webster G. Tarpley , had been named as a co-defendant with the British tabloid Daily Mail -which also reported the rumors-in a $150 million defamation suit Trump filed in Montgomery County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08) Feb 6 Gym Phart 105
News ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08) Feb 5 Phart Hunt 6
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 19 Musikologist 15
News Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10) Jan 11 Tim the Bagger 25
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan '17 wlove2368 1
Illegal rooming houses Dec '16 Jeremy 2
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,737,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC