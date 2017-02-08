Maryland woman charged after daughter, 4, dies after being kicked
Iris Hernandez-Rivas was charged with assault and child abuse after admitting to authorities that she kicked her four-year-old daughter in the stomach, all because the toddler didn't brush her teeth. The 20-year-old Gaithersburg, Maryland resident called police on Wednesday to report that she found her daughter, Nohely Alexandra Martinez Hernandez, unresponsive in the bathroom of their home.
