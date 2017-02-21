Maryland football strengthened its de...

Maryland football strengthened its defensive backfield in the 2017 recruiting cycle

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Testudo Times

Maryland football's secondary was a question mark for much of the offseason leading into 2016, but the pass defense turned out to be one of the team's strengths. The Terps battled plenty of injuries and relied heavily on young defensive backs, but seemingly everyone who was pressed into duty stepped up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Testudo Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested Feb 10 joe 1
News Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08) Feb 6 Gym Phart 105
News ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08) Feb 5 Phart Hunt 6
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 15
News Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10) Jan '17 Tim the Bagger 21
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan '17 wlove2368 1
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,181 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC