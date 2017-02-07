Judge dismisses Melania Trump's lawsuit against Daily Mail
A Maryland judge has dismissed first lady Melania Trump's libel lawsuit against Britain's Daily Mail newspaper over an article that contained insinuations that she had worked as an escort. Court records show that Montgomery County Circuit Judge Sharon Burrell ruled Thursday to dismiss the suit against Mail Media Inc., the corporation that publishes the Daily Mail's website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|17 hr
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 19
|Musikologist
|15
|Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10)
|Jan 11
|Tim the Bagger
|25
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
|Illegal rooming houses
|Dec '16
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC