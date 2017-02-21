Introducing Xenos, NIST's Largest Coo...

Introducing Xenos, NIST's Largest Coordinate Measuring Machine

When you walk into the laboratory that houses NIST's newest coordinate measuring machine , you might be puzzled at first about how engineers got it into the room. At about 11 feet cubed and almost 20,000 pounds , the device - a model called the Xenos, made by the German company Zeiss - takes up roughly half the volume of the laboratory space.

