GE Ventures Grants Funding to Machine Capacity-Sharing Platform

Xometry , an on-demand manufacturing marketplace, has secured new funding from GE Ventures and existing investors to reach a total of $23 million. The infusion of capital will allow the company to accelerate investment in the software platform powering its manufacturing partner network.

