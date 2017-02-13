GE Ventures Grants Funding to Machine Capacity-Sharing Platform
Xometry , an on-demand manufacturing marketplace, has secured new funding from GE Ventures and existing investors to reach a total of $23 million. The infusion of capital will allow the company to accelerate investment in the software platform powering its manufacturing partner network.
