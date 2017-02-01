Gaithersburg man charged in Hanover, ...

Gaithersburg man charged in Hanover, Pasadena armed robberies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

A Gaithersburg man has been charged with robbing two people as they got out of their cars in Hanover and Pasadena earlier this week, Anne Arundel County police said. A 60-year-old woman there told police she was unloading groceries from her vehicle when a man approached her from behind, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 19 Musikologist 15
News Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10) Jan 11 Tim the Bagger 25
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan 2 wlove2368 1
Illegal rooming houses Dec '16 Jeremy 2
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec '16 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09) Dec '16 Drew 29
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( Dec '16 Jeremy 2
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,628 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC