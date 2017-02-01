Gaithersburg man charged in Hanover, Pasadena armed robberies
A Gaithersburg man has been charged with robbing two people as they got out of their cars in Hanover and Pasadena earlier this week, Anne Arundel County police said. A 60-year-old woman there told police she was unloading groceries from her vehicle when a man approached her from behind, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 19
|Musikologist
|15
|Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10)
|Jan 11
|Tim the Bagger
|25
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan 2
|wlove2368
|1
|Illegal rooming houses
|Dec '16
|Jeremy
|2
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec '16
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
|Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Drew
|29
|Please pray for ME!! I need help :(
|Dec '16
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC