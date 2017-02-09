Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
There are 1 comment on the NBC Washington story from Tuesday Feb 7, titled Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested. In it, NBC Washington reports that:
Police arrested a fourth suspect in the homicide of an 18-year-old man in a Maryland park last June. Josue Fermin Caudra-Quintanilla, 18, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was arrested Friday and is charged with first-degree murder.
#1 49 min ago
hi I live in Gaithersburg Maryland iam Dominican American from suitland md
I have been living here in Gaithersburg five years and love it ok its nice area
look I love people black white Asian Hispanic we have to love each other not hurt some one
look are gang problem is getting bad we have fourtygangs out here in are county ms13
barrio18 e m e 18th street gang which is the Mexican mafia they go by the 666 code like
they do where I come from in prince George county where people do not want to talk a bout it
but the 18th street Mexican mafia has grown down in prince George county in areas
of African americans live suitland 18 marlow heights 18 tiny winos landover hills
clanton es 14 in seat pleasant Maryland look its sad as hell man bloods and crips are slowly
moving in to prince George county members from Baltimore n y c
Montgomery county has small neighborhood crews like 88cash boys duce 7 mob play boys
the out cast mafia insane block boys the murdermob look we even have white hate groups
that are pushing drugs its all so messed up man I know that montgoery county is a strong
county and hates that gangs are here the reason that I know this is that my brother works
for the police look just like like the stuff that went down in Montgomery villege where people
had guns its sad man and thin you drugs that come in from gangsters from new York
Baltimore Miami mexico losangeles Chicago b g family gang from Baltimore haved moved
in now I do not know what area they are in but I hear they over here thin we have gang members
that are young as ten years old come now
