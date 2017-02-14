Ensuring Food Security in Montgomery ...

Ensuring Food Security in Montgomery County

Resulting from legislation passed by the Montgomery County Council, the county has launched a plan to address the nearly 78,000 county residents who are unsure where they will get their next meal. Through current programs and the community-grants process, the county funds an array of initiatives to work toward ensuring the most vulnerable has access to safe, sufficient, nutritious food.

