Congress Members Reminded to Remain Vigilant at Home
A new memo distributed to members of Congress Thursday told them to remain vigilant as they leave the protective bubble of the nation's capital and return to their home districts for the Presidents Day week recess. The memo from the U.S. House sergeant-at-arms to every representative in the House doesn't mention a specific threat, but it instructs them to alert their local police if they plan to attend a public meeting.
Read more at NBC Washington.
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb 10
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb 6
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Tim the Bagger
|21
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
