9 charged connection with death of 15-year-old Gaithersburg girl
Police in Virginia have charged nine people, including five juveniles, in connection with the death of a Maryland girl who was reported missing in December. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said Wednesday that the body of 15-year-old Damaris Reyes Rivas was found Saturday in Springfield, Virginia.
