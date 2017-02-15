9 charged connection with death of 15...

9 charged connection with death of 15-year-old Gaithersburg girl

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Police in Virginia have charged nine people, including five juveniles, in connection with the death of a Maryland girl who was reported missing in December. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said Wednesday that the body of 15-year-old Damaris Reyes Rivas was found Saturday in Springfield, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested Feb 10 joe 1
News Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08) Feb 6 Gym Phart 105
News ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08) Feb 5 Phart Hunt 6
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 19 Musikologist 15
News Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10) Jan '17 Tim the Bagger 25
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan '17 wlove2368 1
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC