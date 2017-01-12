Total of 5 people charged in death of NJ man found in Md.
Police in Maryland say they have arrested three additional suspects in the death of a New Jersey man whose body was found in a shallow grave in Gaithersburg, Maryland. That brings the total number of people arrested in the case to five.
