Prosecutors: MS-13 murder victim lure...

Prosecutors: MS-13 murder victim lured to Maryland using fake woman, Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Washington Post

A 22-year-old man who had been lured to Maryland from New Jersey - expecting to rendezvous with a woman after an exchange of Facebook messages - was killed and buried in a shallow grave in Montgomery County, according to police documents filed in court Wednesday. The killing, which took place in October, appears to be related to the MS-13 street gang, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10) Wed Tim the Bagger 25
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan 2 wlove2368 1
Illegal rooming houses Dec 31 Jeremy 2
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec 27 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09) Dec 14 Drew 29
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( Dec '16 Jeremy 2
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Dec '16 Jeremy 28
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,278 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC