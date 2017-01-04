Prosecutors: MS-13 murder victim lured to Maryland using fake woman, Facebook
A 22-year-old man who had been lured to Maryland from New Jersey - expecting to rendezvous with a woman after an exchange of Facebook messages - was killed and buried in a shallow grave in Montgomery County, according to police documents filed in court Wednesday. The killing, which took place in October, appears to be related to the MS-13 street gang, authorities said.
