MedImmune's Jallal named 2017 Woman of the Year

Bahija Jallal, PhD, an executive vice president with AstraZeneca and head of Gaithersburg-based MedImmune, was named 2017 Woman of the Year by The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association. "Bahija brings her visionary leadership, sharp intellect, and empowering presence to her organization and challenges individuals to think bolder and dream bigger," HBA CEO Laurie Cooke said.

