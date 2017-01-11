Md. health provider receives national...

Md. health provider receives national quality award

The home health division of Gaithersburg-based Adventist HealthCare Home Care Services has been named a Top Agency of 2016 HomeCare Elite. This is the fifth year in a row that Adventist has received this award, which is presented to the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies in the United States.

