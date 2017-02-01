Maryland Mother Charged with Child Ab...

Maryland Mother Charged with Child Abuse of Daughter, 4

Monday Jan 30 Read more: NBC Washington

A Montgomery County, Maryland, mother was arrested Saturday in connection with the abuse of her daughter, 4, who is in critical condition at a Washington, D.C., hospital, according to detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department. Iris Hernandez Rivas, 20, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was charged one count of first-degree child abuse and one count of first-degree assault.

