Judge: Melania Trump's suit against Montgomery Co. blogger can go forward

A judge is allowing first lady Melania Trump to move ahead with her libel lawsuit against a blogger who reported rumors that she worked as a high-end escort. Trump sued the blogger, Webster Tarpley of Gaithersburg, as well as Britain's Daily Mail newspaper.

