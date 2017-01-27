Judge: Melania Trump's suit against Montgomery Co. blogger can go forward
A judge is allowing first lady Melania Trump to move ahead with her libel lawsuit against a blogger who reported rumors that she worked as a high-end escort. Trump sued the blogger, Webster Tarpley of Gaithersburg, as well as Britain's Daily Mail newspaper.
