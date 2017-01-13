How Donald Trump Could Expand the DC Streetcar
This fall, before the presidential campaign reached its surprise ending, there was a recurring conversation among the mostly liberal, mostly earnest tribe of folks who worry about things like transportation and urban planning: How should we spend the money Hillary Clinton wanted to spend on infrastructure? It turns out that's one conversation that doesn't have to end just because the predictions of an easy Clinton victory were so wrong. Donald Trump wants to spend a ton of money on the same thing-some $137 billion for an "infrastructure bank" that would give investors tax breaks to build projects that could create their own revenue, such as toll roads and bridges.
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 19
|Musikologist
|15
|Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10)
|Jan 11
|Tim the Bagger
|25
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan 2
|wlove2368
|1
|Illegal rooming houses
|Dec 31
|Jeremy
|2
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec 27
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
|Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Drew
|29
|Please pray for ME!! I need help :(
|Dec '16
|Jeremy
|2
