How Donald Trump Could Expand the DC ...

How Donald Trump Could Expand the DC Streetcar

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Washingtonian.com

This fall, before the presidential campaign reached its surprise ending, there was a recurring conversation among the mostly liberal, mostly earnest tribe of folks who worry about things like transportation and urban planning: How should we spend the money Hillary Clinton wanted to spend on infrastructure? It turns out that's one conversation that doesn't have to end just because the predictions of an easy Clinton victory were so wrong. Donald Trump wants to spend a ton of money on the same thing-some $137 billion for an "infrastructure bank" that would give investors tax breaks to build projects that could create their own revenue, such as toll roads and bridges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 19 Musikologist 15
News Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Germantown (May '10) Jan 11 Tim the Bagger 25
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan 2 wlove2368 1
Illegal rooming houses Dec 31 Jeremy 2
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec 27 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09) Dec '16 Drew 29
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( Dec '16 Jeremy 2
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,176,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC