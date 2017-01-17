Dalton, Cerium Ink Development & Mfg. Agreement
Dalton Pharma Services has entered a drug development and manufacturing services agreement with Cerium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , an emerging biopharma company focused on rare diseases based in Gaithersburg, MD. Dalton will provide formulation development, cGMP liquid filling, analytical method validation, quality control release testing and ICH stability services to support of Cerium's drug development program.
