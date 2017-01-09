4 of 5 Arrested For In MS-13 Murder I...

4 of 5 Arrested For In MS-13 Murder In Mont Co Are ILLEGALS

Four of five suspects arrested in a Washington-area MS-13 gangland slaying are in the United States illegally, the latest example of the resurgence of the Latino gang known for recruiting new members from Mexico and other Central American nations. According to police and news reports, three of the five charged in the murder of New Jersey resident Jordy Mejia, 22, are in the country illegally.

