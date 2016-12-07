Should children get to have cellphones in elementary school?
One Maryland school district could allow elementary schoolchildren to take cellphones and other devices to school if a proposed update to district regulations is adopted. The youngest children in Montgomery County's public schools could soon be allowed to bring cellphones and other electronic devices to campus under newly proposed rules.
