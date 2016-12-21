Screening cuts transfusion-transmitted babesiosis risk

Screening for Babesia microti antibodies and DNA in blood-donation samples is associated with a reduction in the risk of transfusion-transmitted babesiosis, according to a study published in the Dec. 8 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine . Erin D. Moritz, Ph.D., from the American Red Cross in Gaithersburg, Md., and colleagues performed arrayed fluorescence immunoassays for B. microti antibodies and real-time polymerase-chain-reaction assays for B. microti DNA on blood-donation samples from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

