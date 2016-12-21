Screening cuts transfusion-transmitted babesiosis risk
Screening for Babesia microti antibodies and DNA in blood-donation samples is associated with a reduction in the risk of transfusion-transmitted babesiosis, according to a study published in the Dec. 8 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine . Erin D. Moritz, Ph.D., from the American Red Cross in Gaithersburg, Md., and colleagues performed arrayed fluorescence immunoassays for B. microti antibodies and real-time polymerase-chain-reaction assays for B. microti DNA on blood-donation samples from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09)
|Dec 14
|Drew
|29
|Please pray for ME!! I need help :(
|Dec 9
|Jeremy
|2
|Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15)
|Dec 5
|Jeremy
|30
|Moving to Germantown (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Jeremy
|184
|Be aware when buying used vehicles from Euro Mo... (Mar '14)
|Nov '16
|Jeremy
|29
|Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ...
|Nov '16
|jose
|1
|Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|jose
|50
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC