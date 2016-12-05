Pope Francis appoints auxiliary bishops for Archdiocese of Baltimore
Currently Brennan serves as pastor of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Gaithersburg. Parker serves as vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Archdiocese of Baltimore.
