Police use of Tasers down in Maryland, up in Baltimore

But Radiance Pittman's terror quickly turned to panic when her bipolar, 14-year-old daughter - still dressed in her school uniform - stopped threatening to cut herself and started threatening the police officers who had cornered her in the kitchen of her Baltimore home. So when the sudden crack and pulsing buzz of a Taser erupted in the crowded kitchen and sent two electrified darts at the girl, Pittman instinctively screamed, "Nooo!" For police, the Taser proved effective: the girl dropped the knife, officers handcuffed her and paramedics treated her for minor scrapes.

