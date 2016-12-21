new Legion Bridge alternative stalls ...

new Legion Bridge alternative stalls because Va., Md. cana t settle on location

Friday Dec 9 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

The regular traffic jams over the Capital Beltway's Legion Bridge leave many drivers begging for a shortcut from Gaithersburg, Maryland, to Sterling, Virginia, but the transportation secretaries of both states say there is nowhere to put a new bridge that would actually be useful. "Logical places where it would land in Maryland are not suitable to Virginia, and logical places where it would land in Virginia are not suitable to Maryland," Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn said.

