Montgomery schools chief proposes expansion to language, career programs

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Washington Post

Jack Smith, Montgomery County's superintendent of schools, is proposing a $2.52 billion budget for next year that would expand science and language programs and career education. Montgomery County's schools chief has proposed a $2.52 billion budget for next year that would expand language and science programs, boost career education, raise employee salaries and foot the bill for college entrance or career exams.

