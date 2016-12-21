Maryland CRO gets thumbs up in animal...

Maryland CRO gets thumbs up in animal testing checkup

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Drug Researcher

Smithers Avanza is granted renewal of full accreditation from the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care , with "no need for improvements." Accredited clinical research organisations have a re-evaluation every three years, which includes a "an extensive internal review" and on-site inspection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Drug Researcher.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal rooming houses Wed anon 1
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec 27 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09) Dec 14 Drew 29
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( Dec 9 Jeremy 2
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Dec 5 Jeremy 28
Moving to Germantown (Aug '06) Nov '16 Jeremy 184
Be aware when buying used vehicles from Euro Mo... (Mar '14) Nov '16 Jeremy 29
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,062 • Total comments across all topics: 277,438,377

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC