Man Tried to Kidnap Teen at Bus Stop, Police Say

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: NBC Washington

Montgomery County Police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a high school student in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Monday. The Watkins Mill High School student told detectives a man approached her as she walked to her bus stop in the Cider Mill Apartment community at 7 a.m. Monday.

