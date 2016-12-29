Grab Your Ear Muffs, the New Year's A...

Grab Your Ear Muffs, the New Year's Arriving With a Frigid Bang

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Bloomberg

A deep freeze is about to descend on North America, Europe and Asia thanks to record high temperatures across the Arctic. How's that? "Think of it like a seesaw," said Matt Rogers, president of Commodity Weather Group LLC in Bethesda, Maryland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan 2 wlove2368 1
Illegal rooming houses Dec 31 Jeremy 2
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec 27 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09) Dec 14 Drew 29
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( Dec 9 Jeremy 2
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Dec '16 Jeremy 28
Moving to Germantown (Aug '06) Nov '16 Jeremy 184
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,521

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC