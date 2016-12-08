Former teacher found guilty of sex abuse after up-skirting student
A former Montgomery County high school science teacher was convicted on two counts of sex abuse of a minor after authorities said a student noticed the 38-year-old "up-skirting" her by taking pictures with his cellphone aimed under her skirt. A judge found the teacher, Todd Michael Scriber of Gaithersburg, guilty on Tuesday, said a spokesman with the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.
